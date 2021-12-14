The Lewiston City Council essentially punted on the potential purchase of the Twin City Foods site Monday by asking the developer with an existing purchase agreement to request a two-month extension.
Councilors voted 6-1 for a motion by John Pernsteiner to ask the Ginn Group of Vancouver, Wash., to approach Twin City Foods this week to ask that a Dec. 31 deadline for an $80,000 earnest money payment be extended to Feb. 28. Councilor Bob Blakey wanted the council to assume Ginn’s sale agreement and approve the purchase Monday, and voted no.
All seven councilors indicated they would vote to assume the sale agreement at next Monday’s meeting to encourage Ginn to ask for the extension on the city’s behalf. The council could also vote to purchase the property at next week’s meeting, but by at least assuming the sale agreement, the city would take Ginn’s seat at the bargaining table.
If the council doesn’t decide to approve the actual purchase next week and Twin City Foods agrees to extend the Dec. 31 deadline, it would likely fall to the incoming city council and mayor-elect Dan Johnson to make a final decision on the purchase.
The sales agreement features a locked-in purchase price of $2 million, which is $757,000 under assessed value. Several councilors, downtown developers and members of the community spoke or wrote in favor of the purchase. They included Vikky Ross and Mark Alexander, developers who own multiple downtown properties, and Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board Chairman Gary Peters, who was speaking in his capacity as a taxpayer.
“You’re buying property at 25 percent under assessed value,” Peters said. “Property in Lewiston right now is selling for generally 50 percent over assessed value. You are taking advantage of a business that came in and negotiated a fantastic purchase price.”
He said Ginn’s due diligence on the property before it ultimately decided to not move forward with its mixed-use residential and commercial development amounts to a free consulting report the city can use to further invest in the property, subdivide it into marketable pieces and sell it to developers.
Pernsteiner said that about two dozen people have approached him about the potential purchase, with about 75 percent in favor. Still, he wanted to see if the city could at least attempt to slow down the process to allow more public involvement.
Last week, Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch told the council it would take about a $1 million initial investment on top of the purchase price to improve a portion of the property and put it on the market. Future phases would add about $4.5 million to that predevelopment cost. The Ginn Group backed out of the purchase partly because of an amount of infrastructure work and contaminated soil cleanup for the entire 11.5 acres site that made the project cost-prohibitive. But if it was broken into smaller chunks, costs for other prospective developers would be much more manageable.
Von Tersch also pointed out last week that if the city owned the property, it could access some of the $1.5 billion in the new federal infrastructure act to help governments and nonprofits clean up brownfields. That money isn’t available to private developers.
In other business:
Councilors voted 6-1 to approve a progressive design-build agreement with CORE West Inc. for a new $4 million fire station at the northwest corner of Bryden Avenue and Fifth Street. The project has been in the works for more than seven years as the city has sought to replace its small, aging station 4 near the airport.
That station isn’t in the best location for response times, and presents multiple life and safety hazards to firefighters there, like improper exhaust ventilation in its engine bays, according to Chief Travis Myklebust. The new location would improve response times by more than a minute and a half, which could mean the difference between life and death when seconds count, he said.
Representatives from CORE West said its team is the premier designer and builder of fire stations in the country. The station would be ready for the department to move in by May 2023, according to the agreement. John Bradbury was the only councilor to vote against the agreement, arguing the current station is sufficient.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com.