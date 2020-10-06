The Lewiston City Council will soon vote on a resolution to formalize a plan for gradual utility rate increases over the next several years, instead of much larger hikes spread farther apart.
Councilors gave their nod to the city’s Public Works Department to bring the resolution forward at an upcoming meeting. The plan has been in the works for more than a year, and is based on a rate study conducted by FCS Group of Redmond, Wash.
Primary consultant Andy Baker summarized his previous findings for the council at its Monday work session. The plan focuses on the actual cost for the city to deliver water, wastewater and solid waste services to its residents. It closely ties those costs with how much rates should increase year-to-year to avoid sticker shock, like the 40 percent water and wastewater rate increases the council enacted in 2018 to finance the rebuilding of the respective treatment plants for those utilities.
“You want to plan for rate increases with levelized rates, rather than holding rates at the absolute minimum, and then having to see significant spikes when major needs arise,” Baker said.
The plan favors using debt to finance future projects — like badly needed water and wastewater line replacements — instead of building up reserves. That approach helps share the costs of projects today with the people who will enjoy their benefits long into the future, Baker said.
“For major facilities, in the future, plan to use debt,” he said. “It reduces the cost to your ratepayers now, and it improves what we call ‘intergenerational equity,’ the concept that customers that benefit over the life of those facilities you construct are able to pay for it with debt over the course of that project.”
Proposals in the plan include a 5.25 percent annual increase to water rates since that distribution system is in the worst shape. For example, more than half of the city’s water mains need to be replaced. About 20 percent of the water that flows through the system is lost to leakage, a rate that is double the national average for comparable cities, Baker said.
The wastewater collection system is in better shape, with about 12 percent of lines needing replacement. The rate plan proposes 3 percent annual increases for that utility. The same increase is proposed for solid waste, where recent cost escalations have been driven by increased prices to maintain the city’s popular recycling program.
Councilor John Bradbury asked Baker whether the study contemplated collecting some of the increases from customers of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, who make up roughly half of the water users in the city. Bradbury said those users would benefit from improved utilities in the city’s commercial districts, like downtown, but don’t have to contribute to the costs of improving the system. But Baker said that there isn’t a mechanism for that to happen.
Bradbury was also critical of the city street department charging the water department for the general wear and tear utility crews put on city streets. But Baker said that practice is fairly common. Bradbury also raised the issue of the city subsidizing the irrigation of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course, which provides an amenity to the entire city while the cost is only supported by the ratepayers outside of LOID.
In response to a question from Councilor John Pernsteiner, City Manager Alan Nygaard said that adopting the plan wouldn’t lock the council into those future rate increases. Instead, they would serve as a guide for sustainable, strategic budgeting in the coming years.
In other business:
Councilors were receptive to moving forward with the formation of a new downtown revenue allocation area for the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency. Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch said the proposed new district would include the land from the revenue allocation area the council dissolved earlier this year, plus other land to the south that would capture some old water lines and the dilapidated staircases that run from Normal Hill to downtown.
Upgrades for that infrastructure would likely be part of a plan for the downtown area, as would new parking facilities and improved wayfinding signs for visitors.
With the council’s blessing, Von Tersch said she would proceed with drafting a resolution that would declare the area as blighted, a necessary step toward the formation of a new district.
Nygaard briefed the council on a plan to use between $200,000 and $250,000 of the city’s coronavirus relief funding to implement a small-business grant program. Grants could be awarded for items like personal protective equipment, restaurant retrofits to expand outdoor seating and helping day care facilities care for more children so their parents can go back to work.
The council directed Nygaard to proceed with planning for the new program.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.