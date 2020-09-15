Lewiston council needs a do-over

The Lewiston City Council needs to conduct a do-over of many items it approved during its July 27 meeting after the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office found that it inadvertently violated open meeting regulations through its efforts to maintain social distancing.
“Although the prosecutor commended the city for its efforts to ensure public safety and recognized that over 7,000 citizens viewed this meeting, the prosecutor determined that an unintentional violation of the open meeting law occurred,” Mayor Mike Collins said at the beginning of Monday’s council meeting.
The violation means the council has to reconsider the decisions that were voided. It accomplished many of those revotes at Monday night’s meeting, but several were put off until the next council meeting in two weeks because they weren’t considered “urgent” matters like legal contracts.
Those included the mask advisory the council passed at the meeting that drew a large crowd in the first place, both in person and online. City staff arranged for members of the public who attended in person to wait outside the meeting room at the Lewiston City Library, then be allowed to enter in small groups after a crush of people at a meeting two weeks earlier made social distancing impossible. Social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings in public are two of the primary ways to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But most of the people waiting outside the meeting room were unable to hear the proceedings, leading to a complaint to the prosecutor’s office and the subsequent investigation. The council will address the matters that were excluded from Monday night’s vote at its Sept. 28 meeting.
In other business:
The council unanimously approved an Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan that is the product of five years of work by the Disability Advisory Commission and city staff. The plan includes an inventory of city buildings and rights of way and their deficiencies that will guide future efforts to increase access and safety for people with disabilities.
Commission Chairman Eric Peterson said the plan will also help the city respond more efficiently to any ADA-related complaints, either from the federal government or others.
City Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker responded to complaints on social media about conditions at the Normal Hill Cemetery, stating that seasonal help has been hard to find and maintain during the ongoing pandemic.
The city typically contracts with the Idaho Correctional Institute at Orofino for inmate labor, commonly called “redshirts,” but couldn’t since they are not allowed to work far beyond the prison because of coronavirus concerns, Barker said. The city was able to hire a few seasonal helpers for the cemetery, but several of them had to leave for college when the school year started a few weeks ago.
Parks and Recreation staffers are aiding at the cemetery when they can, and tasks there should slow down as the seasons change, Barker added.
Correction: At the Sept. 7 city council work session, Councilor Cari Miller voted against combining all three readings of an ordinance that reduced property taxes by 12 percent over her concerns regarding legal risk, but ultimately voted in favor of adopting the ordinance. Miller’s vote was misstated in a story in the Lewiston Tribune because of a Tribune error.
