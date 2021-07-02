Lewiston city councilors expressed interest in funding the addition of a third lawyer in the city attorney’s office at their latest budget work session Thursday, an expense that has been requested for several years but denied.
City Attorney Jana Gomez said that if the council elects to appropriate funds for the position, her office can take back the public records requests and city code enforcement functions that were contracted to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office several years ago.
The main function of the contract was to have that office handle the city’s misdemeanor citations and infractions, but the other functions have been overburdening and led to delays in filling public records requests and enforcing code violations, she said. The cost would be more than $60,000.
The other big-ticket item requested came from Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch, who asked for $300,000 to completely rewrite the city’s comprehensive plan, the document that unites and guides city departments and officials, and guides the overall direction of things like growth and land-use planning. The plan hasn’t seen a full redo since 1996, leaving the city to rely on outdated information for some of its most important decisions.
City Manager Alan Nygaard said the process should take about 18 months, which could be split over three budget years to help the city absorb the cost more comfortably. City Councilor John Bradbury objected to the expense, however, claiming that the plan could simply be updated with some amendments.
The overall city budget will again be approximately $92 million for 2022, but City Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh said the rebuilding of the city’s wastewater and water treatment plants account for about a third of that total.
Marsh also clarified that the 0 percent property tax increase he mentioned at Tuesday’s budget work session was for the current fiscal year, not next year. His office has proposed a 3 percent increase for the 2022 budget year, or an average 1.5 over both budget years.