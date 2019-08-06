Three of the groups that put on parades and events in Lewiston told the city council they oppose a proposed fee for their activities in the public right of way, but most councilors said they want a way for the city to recoup its costs for services like traffic control.
Only councilors Cari Miller and Jim Kleeburg said they didn’t support a draft resolution to establish such fees. Miller said parades and public events enhance the city’s livability and spur economic development that outweighs any direct costs to the city like overtime hours for staffers who have to work such events.
“Part of our strategic vision is to provide this quality of life,” she said, citing examples like city parks. “When you look at how many events that we have, those are all benefitting that quality of life. So for the city to support something that benefits that quality of life, I think it is going to be a positive thing.”
Representatives from Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, Hot August Nights and the Lewiston Roundup all spoke during the public comment period that kicked off the council’s Monday work session. Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Executive Director Courtney Kramer said the nonprofit economic development agency would quickly spend the approximately $3,000 it nets every year on event fees if they are enacted.
Pacific Empire Radio Group recently took over the Hot August Nights downtown event from Beautiful Downtown Lewiston. General Manager Ben Bonfield expressed similar concerns, fretting that it would be hard for the event to break even if fees are charged. And Roundup board Chairman Eric Hasenoehrl pointed out the positive impact the rodeo’s parade has on the community while asking what the fees would be used for.
A permit for an event like the Roundup Parade would cost about $400 under the proposal.
Public Works Director Chris Davies said his department has been working on a new ordinance governing parades and public events over the last two years, and a supporting resolution to establish a fee schedule is the last remaining piece. He said it is necessary for Public Works to recover the money it spends on overtime hours for staff members to work on the weekends and evenings when such events typically take place.
Responding to questions from Councilor John Pernsteiner, Davies said the city provides between 12 and 20 event permits each year that require a city street closure, with between six and 10 staff hours dedicated to each event. Pernsteiner estimated those hours would cost Public Works about $5,000 per year, an amount he said was offset by the public good generated.
But Pernsteiner said he would be in favor of charging fees to for-profit events like Hot August Nights. Councilors Ged Randall and Bob Blakey said they would prefer fees for both for-profit and nonprofit entities, plus a simpler structure than the multitiered fee schedule proposed Monday. Mayor Mike Collins said he was with Pernsteiner in exempting nonprofit groups, while Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder said she favored the schedule as proposed since the cost to Public Works represents a cost to all taxpayers.
“Is it fair to have everybody pay, even if they don’t go to it?” Schroeder asked about the current practice of not charging event fees. “Everybody’s paying for the free family thing whether they know it or not.”
The council will get a chance to vote on the fee schedule and make amendments at next Monday’s meeting, where there will also be a public hearing on the 2020 city budget.
In other business, Davies outlined proposed fee increases for Public Works services in the budget. There are no proposed increases in the wastewater fund after the council hiked rates 40 percent last year to finance the bond approved by voters in May to rebuild the plant.
Fee increases in the sanitation fund are proposed, however, with a 4.75 percent base rate hike joined with a 35 cent per month increase to the yard waste fee and a $2.10 cent increase to the recycling fee. The yard waste increase covers half the cost of the recent switch to large green containers to handle the waste, while the recycling increase is to offset losses incurred by contractor Sunshine Disposal over the lack of a global market for bulk recycled goods.
Finally, Davies said there is a 1.5 percent increase proposed for water fees after the council approved a 40 percent increase in water meter fees last year to finance the debt to rebuild that treatment plant.
