The franchise fees the city of Lewiston charges Avista could be on the ballot this May as the municipality seeks new ways to generate revenue for street maintenance and construction.
Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson discussed the possibility of raising the franchise fees from 1% to 3% at a work session Monday of the Lewiston City Council. Elected officials took no vote on the idea.
The purpose is “twofold,” Johnson said. “One is to raise some much-needed revenue for streets, maintenance and repairs … (and) construction throughout the city. But in addition to that, it’s going to have the added benefit of lessening the burden on the property taxes.”
The measure is anticipated to go before the councilors again at its Feb. 27 meeting when they would vote on whether it will appear on the May ballot.
If a simple majority of the Lewiston voters back the hike on the ballot, it would be implemented.
Avista has the authority to make the change, but has had an internal policy of allowing communities to make the choice for about 10 years, said Mike Tatko, regional business manager with Avista.
Last year, the fees generated $383,000 at 1% with Lewiston Avista customers, including homeowners, businesses, apartment dwellers and not-for-profit groups, paying $1 for every $100 they’re charged by Avista for natural gas and electricity.
Based on those numbers, at 3% the fees would provide the city an estimated $1.15 million in annual revenue, with city of Lewiston Avista customers paying $3 for every $100 they spend for electricity and natural gas.
While the additional money would reduce the city’s reliance on property taxes to pay for street maintenance, it wouldn’t necessarily mean the city’s need for property tax revenue would shrink for a variety of reasons, Johnson said. For example, the city doesn’t know how much it will need for roads in the future, and the way the money is allocated would be determined by future city councils.
“The idea is to try to have an equitable, sustainable revenue source for our roads,” he said, “by having everybody who uses the roads pay into the system that appears to be a more equitable solution. And it spreads that burden over a broader base.”
Several city councilors expressed support for the idea, while noting it will take a lot of education to explain the concept to voters.
Among them were Councilor John Spickelmire, who mentioned concerns raised by numerous homeowners after they saw dramatic climbs in their most recent property tax bills.
“The general public right now thinks that the last increase we had in property taxes means the city has a whole bunch of money,” he said. “You try to explain to them that the city doesn’t have any more. It’s more driven by the state.”
In other business, Lewiston’s Police Chief Jason Kuzik, who started in October, outlined concerns he has about the possibility of combining Lewiston’s emergency dispatch with Nez Perce County’s.
“I do not support this consolidated plan,” he said. “I don’t think it is in the best interest of the city of Lewiston or the Lewiston Police Department.”
The city’s annual call volume is 164,031 versus 7,013 in the county, but the city would have less control of dispatch under the proposal that’s been discussed at various times over four years, he said.
The dispatch would be governed by a board comprised of the city’s police chief, the city’s fire chief, the Nez Perce County sheriff, a city council member and a county commissioner.
The plan would also be costly, said Kuzik, who cited numerous areas where expenses would increase.
The price tag of the new building that would house it, for example, is about $3.6 million on the low end of the estimate, not counting any telecommunications equipment.
And it’s not popular among police officers and dispatchers, he said. “There was absolutely zero support for this.”
The council took no vote on Kuzik’s comments. Kuzik said he would support whatever decision is reached on the matter.