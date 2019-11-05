The Lewiston City Council approved the expenditure of $94,000 on Monday for JUB Engineers to design a longer-term fix for its troubled Well 6 near Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
Public Works Director Chris Davies told the council that the well operated normally for about 10 years after its construction in 2005. But it has required extensive maintenance or replacement of its pump and motor about every other year since then, with the work costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The well has always operated with a pump system that was designed for oil wells, so the new design would employ a different system that meets municipal water production standards, Davies said.
Well 6 is a critical piece of the city’s drinking water production system, especially during the spring when high sediment levels prevent the treatment of water from the Clearwater River and summer when demand peaks because of irrigation use.
Councilors included funding for the design work in their 2020 budget. Public Works has $440,000 penciled into its 2021 budget for the actual construction, but Davies said he expects that cost to climb.