The Lewiston School Board took action to conform with the Idaho State Board of Education’s soft closure extension during its Monday meeting.
In a unanimous vote during the virtual meeting, the board extended its soft closure to the end of the academic school year, or until a time that social distancing orders have been lifted.
That means the district could reopen its schools to in-person classes before the end of the 2019-20 school year if it meets criteria that will be determined by the State Board of Education at a meeting Thursday.
The district is in its third week of providing remote learning opportunities to its students after the mandated soft closure put an end to in-person classes in the state’s K-12 schools.
Lisa Fenter, the district’s director of curriculum and assessment, said teachers have been working through various online platforms like Google Classroom and Seesaw to deliver education.
Elementary schools have also utilized “choice boards,” which allow learning to take place with little, if any, technology.
For example, the choice boards for third graders at Centennial Elementary School this week ask students to read 30 minutes each day, while also selecting two other activities to complete throughout the day. The activities are divided by subject category, and include options like making a brochure to promote the student’s favorite place to visit, or to create a poster explaining different fractions.
Students at the secondary levels have focused on maintaining what they’ve learned so far to keep essential skills they’ve already gained.
The district has offered classes focused on the remote delivery of education to its teachers, counselors, instructional assistants and others. So far, 325 employees have either completed a training, or have signed up to participate in one.
The curriculum department has worked to vet resources that staff can use to teach remotely, and continue to add to that list every week, Fenter said.
Travis Poulsen, the district’s director of special services, said special education teachers have also utilized choice boards to meet students’ individual needs. They are also using Google Classroom and Seesaw, like the other teachers, to deliver education online.
The empty school buildings have allowed staff in various departments to complete or accelerate maintenance projects throughout the district that otherwise would have waited, said Assistant Superintendent Lance Hansen.
That work includes setting up wireless infrastructure at various schools.
Hansen said the district delivered over 5,700 meals to students last week through the use of three grab-and-go meal locations and through meal deliveries using buses. The district added a sixth bus route this week to deliver meals to students in more remote areas, like Waha.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson said the district has adapted well to the changing environment.
“On a very personal level, I’m just extremely proud of our staff, our administration, our classified staff, (and others),” Donaldson said. “We’re keeping the mission of educating and feeding our kiddos and are reaching out to parents and families to tell them ... we are here for them.”
In other news:
The board approved bids for the purchase of computers and related technology equipment, as well as welding and precision machining equipment for career technical education.
The board set its public budget hearing for 6 p.m. June 8.
The board approved two proclamations in recognition of National Volunteer Week on April 19-25 and for National Teacher Appreciation Week on May 4-8.
