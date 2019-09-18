The Lewiston and Clarkston DECA chapters will host the eighth annual “Drive 4 UR School” fundraiser Sunday at Joe Hall Ford, 1617 21st St., Lewiston.
Both schools will have five cars available for test drives, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in 15-minute intervals.
For every drive a school completes, $20 will go toward its chapter of DECA, a not-for-profit organization that helps students gain skills in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
Clarkston and Lewiston are competing to see who can bring in the most drivers. The winner will receive the larger portion of the $6,000 prize.
A complimentary hot dog stand and beverages will be available, as will the Spike for A Cure car wash, a Clarkston DECA project that benefits the Gina Quesenberry Foundation for supporting breast cancer patients.
Participants must be 18 or older. Only one driver per address is allowed.