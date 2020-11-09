The Lewiston City Library at 411 D St. will close at 5 p.m. today so staff may prepare for the 6 p.m. Lewiston City Council meeting. Library doors will reopen at 5:45 p.m. for those who wish to attend the meeting on the library’s second floor.
In a news release, the city asked that those planning to attend in person use the Fifth Street entrance to access the meeting. Members of the Lewiston City Council will attend the meeting virtually, however. Those wishing to make public comments but not attend in person may submit them by leaving a voicemail at (208) 746-3676. The meeting may be viewed online at cityoflewiston.org.
The library will also be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day, according to the city.
Starting today, the library will participate in Idaho Family Reading Week by offering Pick Up and Play Family Fun Game Bags through Sunday. Bags may be picked up at the library or through curbside pickup upon request. More information is available by emailing library@cityoflewiston.org or calling (208) 798-2525.
In addition, painted rocks that look like jelly beans will be hidden at local parks and walking paths throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to a news release, and patrons may redeem them at the library for a free book.
Idaho Family Reading Week is sponsored by the Idaho Commission for Libraries’ Read to Me program and supported by libraries across Idaho. Those who would like more information may visit libraries.idaho.gov/rtm/idaho-family-reading-week.