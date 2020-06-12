The Lewiston City Library will open its doors Monday, welcoming in-person patrons for the first time since March, the library announced Thursday.
The entire in-house collection will be fully accessible, but the library asks that patrons observe safe distancing when using the computer labs, teen game room and meeting spaces. The library will have hand sanitizer stations near each entrance.
Curbside services will continue for those who don’t want to enter the building.
The library, located at 411 D St., will be open for its regular hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.