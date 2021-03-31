Lewiston City Councilor John Bradbury followed through this week on his threat to sue his own city regarding certain budgetary practices.
In a legal action called a petition for declaratory judgment filed Monday with 2nd District Court in Nez Perce County, Bradbury alleged the city violated several state laws, city codes and even the U.S. Constitution by how it managed its various utilities over the last several years. He asked the court to provide relief by ordering the city to stop certain practices and rebate nearly $7 million in fees to city ratepayers.
“I’m trying to keep the city honest,” he said Tuesday while acknowledging that some residents might question why a sitting councilor is taking his own city to court. “There’s going to be a tendency for blaming the cop for catching the burglar. And I am not the burglar. I am the cop.”
Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard said he and the city attorney’s office are still analyzing the petition, and therefore couldn’t comment. The city hired private attorney Bentley Stromberg to handle the potential case last year after Bradbury first issued his threat, and Nygaard said the city has so far incurred $13,557 in legal expenses to prepare for the filing.
In the petition, Bradbury challenges several aspects of the city’s utility billing practices. The largest fiscal implications arise from the city billing its water, wastewater and sanitation departments impact fees for the damage vehicles from those departments cause to city streets. Bradbury argued that the law only allows cities to charge utility fees that are “reasonably related” to providing the utility.
“Repairing streets is not reasonably related to providing and distributing water, collecting and treating wastewater or collecting garbage, recyclables and vegetation waste,” he wrote, adding that the city is essentially using utility fees as a guise for street repair taxes.
For relief, he asked the court to require the city to return $3,483,668 in sanitation fees, $980,000 in wastewater fees and $935,000 in water fees to ratepayers.
Bradbury also alleged it is illegal for the city water department to provide irrigation water to its Bryden Canyon Golf Course without charge. If the water department had billed for the approximately 600,000 gallons provided over the last 10 years, the water system would be owed between $1.7 million and $1.3 million, he said.
He also challenged several interdepartmental loans, arguing they are invalid since they came from the city’s sanitation fund. And since state law says a public utility can’t charge more than the cost of providing the service, the sanitation fund must have been charging beyond that boundary if it had enough money to loan.
Both loans were made several years ago, with the golf course receiving about $1.1 million and the library about $800,000. The funds are being repaid over a 20-year period and are accruing interest, so they are loans by definition, Bradbury said.
Finally, he challenged the city’s donations to economic development agencies Valley Vision and Visit Lewis Clark Valley. Since 2009, the city has donated $480,000 to Valley Vision and $147,500 to Visit Lewis Clark Valley. He argued that both entities are private nonprofit corporations, and the Idaho Constitution bars cities from becoming a “stockholder” in any such organization.
The case has been assigned to Judge Jeff Brudie. The city has 21 days to officially respond to the complaint, and no hearings have yet been set.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.