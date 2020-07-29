The Lewiston City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance this week that would create a downtown business improvement district to collect funds from property owners for further revitalization in the area.
Councilors will consider two more readings before they can adopt the ordinance and officially create the district. A key part of the downtown master plan the council adopted last year, the district would raise a little more than $1 million during its proposed six-year lifespan by assessing 85 cents per $1,000 of appraised value for each parcel and 2 cents per square foot of land.
Only property owners, not business owners who lease space, would pay the fee. Residential properties are exempt, save for apartment buildings with five or more units that the county assessor classifies as commercial operations.
A majority of property owners in the district signed a petition to the city council to support the district’s creation, and several submitted letters of support for a public hearing Monday.
Clearwater Canyon Cellars owner Coco Umiker wrote that the Lewis-Clark Valley Wine Alliance supports the district because it would help promote the kind of healthy downtown that will support the area’s growing wine industry.
“Wine tourism is a significant economic growth opportunity for the Lewis-Clark Valley,” Umiker said, noting the boost a business improvement district in Walla Walla gave to that city’s burgeoning wineries 20 years ago. “The economic results of that partnership speak for themselves.”
Vikky and John Ross and Nikky Hites, who own and have renovated several downtown properties, wrote that the district will be an important tool to further the rebirth of the historic neighborhood.
“Revitalization efforts have never been this close to showing real results of the efforts of so many people and organizations,” they said. “Downtowns are truly the heartbeat of any community.”
New York developer Mark Alexander, who owns 13 buildings in the district, also sent a letter of support. But former Lewiston mayor and downtown businessman Jeff Nessett, writing on behalf of Capitol Street Properties LLC, said the plan is good but doesn’t go far enough. He said the district should be larger, and it should last only three to five years, with an option to extend if things are going well.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center also supported the district, and even asked that the boundaries be drawn so its multiple parcels would be included.
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Executive Director Courtney Kramer developed the district over the past year in consultation with many of the affected property owners. If approved, BDL would administer the area. The council would appoint an advisory board composed of ratepayers that would adopt an annual work plan and budget.
One of the district’s main goals is to create conditions that will attract new, quality business and residential tenants downtown, and reduce the vacancy rate from 17 percent to less than 8 percent, Kramer said. BDL’s efforts in collaboration with other public and private parties has already cut that vacancy rate from around 30 percent, she said.
District funding can be used to help property owners work through the redevelopment process and find access to financing. Kramer provided a proposed spending breakdown of the approximate $150,000 the district would collect each year, with $52,500 going to commercial, residential and public improvements; $52,500 going toward business promotion, development, marketing and public events; $30,00 to neighborhood improvements; and $15,000 to administration.
In other business:
The council voted to table an ordinance that rewrites a section of city code regarding disaster declaration over Councilor John Bradbury’s objections to a provision that would make nonpayment of certain civil penalties a misdemeanor. Bradbury said that criminalizing the inability to pay civil penalties would be unfair to low-income individuals.
Councilors rejected a bid from C.H. Spencer for repairs to the city’s problematic well No. 6 because of cost escalations from an initial estimate of $500,000 to $750,000. The council previously approved a new pump and motor that would be more suitable for how the well was drilled.
But Public Works Director Chris Davies told the council that while imperfect, the current system is functional and the city has backup parts. Considering that, he recommended that the increased cost was no longer justified. Councilors agreed and unanimously rejected the bid.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.