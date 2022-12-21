Lewiston’s city council opened the door Tuesday to allow a temporary facility for homeless individuals to be established in coming days.
The council passed an ordinance that starts today and sunsets on March 20, which excludes certain types of temporary warming centers from the city code definition of homeless shelters.
Temporary warming facilities that meet certain criteria will be allowed anywhere in the city on private property and not be subject to the conditional use permit process required for more permanent forms of housing for the homeless, according to a Lewiston city staff memorandum to the council.
They will be subject to inspection and required to follow building and fire codes.
Councilors Kassee Forsmann, Kathy Schroeder, Rick Tousley and John Spickelmire were in the majority.
Councilor Jim Kleeburg voted against the measure. Council President Hannah Liedkie was not at the meeting.
“The city understands that inclement weather conditions pose a safety risk to the entire community, especially those experiencing homelessness,” according to a news release the city issued Tuesday.
“The city also understands that dangerous weather conditions may occur quickly, or without warning, and could be life threatening,” according to the news release.
The decision came a little more than a week after First Step 4 Life announced it was ordering a heavy-duty, military-style tent it would place at Ninth Street just south of the Weisgerber furniture store building at the bottom of the grade.
The 32-foot-by-20-foot tent is on its way from the East Coast, said Jolene Cliffe, a volunteer for First Step 4 Life, a not-for-profit group that helps people with substance abuse problems.
Cliffe didn’t provide an update on when it might arrive.
It would be open and staffed from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week and have 20 beds on the private lot. It would be heated and have portable restrooms with access for those with disabilities.
The rules will be similar to a temporary homeless shelter that operated at Salvation Army last year on Lewiston’s 21st Street.
Anyone would be allowed to stay there as long as they followed rules such as not posing a threat to themselves, others or the surrounding neighborhood.
The decision that paved the way for the plans of First Step 4 Life followed a discussion by councilors on a day when snow covered city streets, sleet fell and temperatures hovered in the mid 30s, with single-digit lows in the forecast.
Forsmann underlined that her support for the ordinance was based on it being a stop-gap measure for just a handful of months.
“With all of the roadblocks that are in place, it seems like you never can get one up and running because there’s just so many steps that are needed to take,” Forsmann said. “So to me this is a way that we can actually get a warming shelter going before we have someone freeze to death, before the temperatures drop.”
Councilors Tousley and Schroeder had a similar take.
“This says a lot about who we are, not about whether someone is going to maybe have something near them that they don’t want, because this is a temporary situation,” Tousley said. “It’s a very important, important step as we move forward to address this national issue here at a local level.”
Schroeder, who lives near the site First Step 4 Life plans to use, said changes can be made if they are needed after the shelter starts operating.
“This is not in anybody’s face,” she said. “This will be a very great location.”
Councilor Kleeburg had a different perspective. He said he was worried the council’s action would set the stage for homeless individuals clustering in tents in Lewiston as they have at Camp Hope in Spokane.
“It has turned into not just a law enforcement nightmare, but a visual nightmare and a nightmare for the community,” he said. “I don’t know that that’s what we want to see here in our town.”