The Lewiston City Council conducted some routine business Monday despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, approving the purchase of land on Nez Perce Grade for the city’s seventh drinking water well.
The city will pay $47,250 for the parcel, where it will later construct the well as part of a $6.7 million project to increase the city’s drinking water supply, especially during times when there is too much sediment in the water it pulls from the Clearwater River.
Councilor John Bradbury was the only member to vote against the purchase, arguing that city tax revenues will be severely limited by the economic collapse brought on by the pandemic. But other councilors and city staff pointed out that funding for the project will come from a low-interest state loan that will be repaid with increased water rates, not sales or property taxes.
The city will also look at asking the owners of Clearwater Composting in East Lewiston to reopen since the spring yard work season is in full swing, and Gov. Brad Little’s shelter-in-place order has many people cutting grass, weeds and brush while they wait out the pandemic.
City officials said they would contact Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman to see if the business can be considered “essential,” and therefore exempt from Little’s order. Public Works Director Chris Davies cautioned that the composting facility can get quite busy, however, and maintaining healthy social distances will be difficult without some sort of restrictions.
