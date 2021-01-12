Lewiston residents who are late on their utility bill payments will get a three-month reprieve from any late fees or shutoffs after the city council voted 5-2 Monday night in favor of reactivating a moratorium that expired last May.
The city first suspended penalties and shutoffs in response to the massive job losses associated with the statewide economic shutdown enacted to stem the initial wave of coronavirus infections last spring. But Councilor Cari Miller began pushing late last year for the relief to come back, and a majority of the council agreed.
Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder and Councilor Bob Blakey voted against the measure because staff in the city’s utility billing department questioned whether it was necessary since they have generally been working well with delinquent customers on getting them current. Last week, City Manager Alan Nygaard said delinquencies actually dropped during the pandemic when compared to 2019 numbers.
Responding to a question from Blakey, city Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh said the total possible impact for a residential customer would be $45 if they were delinquent all three months that the moratorium applies. But enough of the council thought that even a small amount might be helpful to some households that are struggling with the financial impact of the pandemic.
In a related matter, councilors unanimously gave six months of relief to bar and restaurant owners by extending the due date for their retail alcohol beverage license fees until July 31. City Business License Coordinator Erika Stricker said typical fees amount to about $2,000, and now those won’t be due until the suspension ends.
In other business:
Counciors voted 5-2 to create a new downtown revenue allocation area for the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency to replace and expand the one closed last year. Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch said that once the district has enough time to accumulate some property tax revenue, it will have several benefits for redeveloping downtown.
First, it will provide a communitywide funding source to help replace century-old water lines under Main Street that have been hampering development because of reduced fire suppression flows. It can also provide financial support for a number of projects identified in the city’s recently adopted downtown master plan, help Nez Perce County with utility and parking costs for a proposed new courthouse, and provide a tool for dealing with derelict properties.
John Bradbury and John Pernsteiner were the only councilors to vote against the creation of the district. Bradbury’s main objection was to the URA itself, which he said is mainly composed of nonelected officials spending public money. But Blakey pointed out that the agency merely acts as a bank and adviser to the city council, and any URA plans, projects or expenditures have to be approved by a majority vote of the council.
Councilors denied an application by Shann and Loris Profitt under the city’s developer incentive program for a waiver of building permit fees for their Lindsay Creek Estates subdivision at the southern end of Lindsay Creek Road.
Stricker said the application didn’t meet the requirements of the program, like providing a minimum investment of $5 million, providing public benefits or creating high-paying jobs. Bradbury was the only member to vote in favor, questioning the city’s Community Development Department dedication to promoting development.
Bradbury also drew forceful rebukes from several councilors over his comment that there was no public opposition to the Profitt project, when in fact dozens of neighbors testified against the project at multiple public meetings and one even filed a lawsuit.
Pernsteiner especially took exception to Bradbury’s comments.
“One, they’re highly inaccurate,” Pernsteiner said. “We had many neighbors to that region come and express their displeasure to this zoning change. There were a lot of emails, a lot of public hearing comments during multiple rounds on this. To say this was a slam dunk thing and the only thing that held this up was Community Development is just shameful.”
He opposed the project, but supposed that the department’s staff probably put in hundreds of hours working with the Profitts to further the project and applauded their efforts to make it work.
