A handful of Lewiston residents have a beef with a cattle operation near an upscale residential neighborhood.
Their concerns involve cattle on land south of Bryden Canyon Road between Eighth Street and Snake River Avenue in Lewiston near the Valley Vista Heights subdivision.
“It’s kind of an eyesore,” said Lewiston resident Mike Lorenz at a recent Lewiston City Council meeting.
“It certainly doesn’t say much about the city of Lewiston allowing this kind of stuff to happen,” he said. “It would be nice to get off your duff and do something about it.”
Lorenz is one of about four individuals who have contacted the city about how the 52 acres zoned F-2, or agricultural transitional zone, are being used, said Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson.
The property is owned by the Joe and Frances McCann Family Limited Partnership, according to the Nez Perce County Assessor’s office. Members of the McCann family declined to comment for the story.
The city has rounded up information about what is happening, Johnson said.
In early February, Johnson said, he visited the site and counted about 100 cattle, well within the 157 permitted by the city in that zone on that amount of land.
He also spotted feed and equipment sitting in what appeared to be city right of way, which may not be allowed by city rules, he said.
But such situations are common, Johnson said.
Not long after becoming mayor, he said, he spent a day with the city’s code enforcement officer touring the city.
They saw dozens of instances of similar magnitude where individuals may not have been adhering to city rules such as problems with weeds and inoperable vehicles, Johnson said.
The city doesn’t have the staff, time or money to take action in all those situations, he said.
And in the case of inoperable vehicles, the city doesn’t even have a place it could take them if they were removed from a property, Johnson said.
“If we are going to enforce the code for one person, why ... would (we) not enforce it equally?” he said.
