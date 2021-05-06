After eight days in the hospital, a Lewiston boy is back home and recovering from a frightening hit-and-run accident.
Phillip Spataro and his dad, Christopher Spataro, were hit by a car April 23 while on a walk and bike ride along Eighth Avenue Boulevard in Lewiston. The 10-year-old was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later to Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital at Spokane for treatment of a head injury.
He had cerebrospinal fluid leaking from his ears and suffered severe head pain and nausea. Doctors thought he may need surgery to stop the fluid.
But his dad said the fluid subsided on its own and his symptoms, while still present, have eased.
“He’s done a lot better,” he said. “He is still working on getting his balance back. He can walk but has to be supervised and we kind of have to support him.”
Phillip has more medical exams in his future but is expected to return to full health.
“It’s going to take an additional month or two months for him to fully recover,” Christopher said. “He is strong enough to be out of the hospital. He just needs to be monitored and to get his checkups.”
Lingering symptoms include dizziness, occasional double vision and some nausea. A scan indicated he did not suffer a fracture to his orbital bone.
The father and son had planned to go for just a short walk along the quiet road the evening of the accident. Christopher had just fixed Phillip’s bike. The youngster normally wears a bicycle helmet but didn’t that day.
“He usually does but he was too excited,” Christopher said.
The walk was interrupted when Kheten Brown, 20, of Lewiston, allegedly sped along the narrow road and wasn’t able to stop before hitting the father and son. Brown told police he was going 50 mph. He has been charged with felony DUI and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Christopher tried to shield his son.
“I did everything I could. I jumped in front of that car hoping him hitting me would stop him — obviously it didn’t.”
Christopher did not require medical treatment.
A GoFundMe account has been established for Phillip. So far it has raised a little more than $12,500 and has a goal of reaching $15,000 to help offset out-of-pocket medical expenses associated with the hospital stay and follow-up treatment. Donations can be made at gofund.me/55794ec3.
