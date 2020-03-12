A Canter’s Inn cab driver is in Nez Perce County Jail on a $50,000 bond charged with rape and forcible sexual penetration by use of foreign object.
Police allege Ricardo “Rick” Ramos, 31, raped a woman who came to his residence to charge a cellphone so she could call her husband for a ride home last Thursday, according to court records.
The rape occurred between 2:20 and 8:30 a.m. at Ramos’ residence on the 3400 block of 11th Street B, court records said. The alleged victim did not remember the entire night, but remembered waking up with Ramos on top of her allegedly having sex with her, according to the document.
Ramos reportedly was at the victim’s and husband’s home Friday morning after the alleged rape doing his laundry, court records said. In a series of text messages from that evening, quoted in the police report, the alleged victim accused Ramos of raping her, and he repeatedly replied that he was sorry.
“He has extensive access to the community,” Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer said about Ramos and his position as a cab driver for a local bar when asking for a $50,000 bond Wednesday afternoon. “The state is concerned he is a threat to the female community.”
The maximum penalties for rape and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object in Idaho are up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine for each charge. Rape also carries a one-year minimum prison sentence in Idaho.
Nez Perce Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for March 25.
