Detectives from the Quad Cities Drug Task Force recently arrested three people on trafficking charges following a bust at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge.
According to a news release from the task force, its investigation started in early May when detectives allegedly purchased heroin from a suspect during an undercover operation. They eventually learned the suspect’s alleged dealer from Torrance, Calif., was in town, and they obtained a search warrant for his hotel room at the casino.
Heroin, methamphetamine, $10,000 in cash, digital scales and paraphernalia were seized during the search, and Brad J. Sawyer, 54, of Torrance Calif., was arrested. He was arraigned last week in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court and charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled substance,
John B. White, of Lewiston, and Kris E. Bell, of Moscow, were subsequently arrested. White, 38, was charged with trafficking in heroin and Bell, 54, was charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
Officers from the task force obtained a warrant and searched a home on the 600 block of Burrell Avenue after learning Sawyer allegedly delivered methamphetamine there.