The Idaho State Police opened an investigation this week into Lewiston architect Don L. Bott for allegedly operating without a license since 2009.
Multiple attempts to contact Bott this week were unsuccessful. When reached in person at Bott’s downtown Lewiston office Tuesday afternoon, his assistant said she has been instructed by Bott not to comment on the licensing issue.
Lewiston Building Official John Smith said Bott’s firm, Bott and Associates, has submitted dozens of plans to the city Department of Community Development over the past decade that included his stamp and signature.
“Every plan from a registered design professional has to bear the state seal and the professional’s signature,” Smith said. “All the plans that have come to us here (from Bott and Associates) have borne that.”
But city officials discovered last week that Bott’s license with the Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses is listed as expired as of Jan. 2, 2009, on the bureau’s website. Bott was also licensed in Washington in 1981, with his last issuance on Jan. 12, 2017, according to the Washington State Department of Licensing. But that license expired on Jan. 1 and is now listed as delinquent on the department’s website.
He has also been licensed to practice in Oregon since 1981 through a reciprocity agreement with Idaho. The Oregon State Board of Architect Examiners currently lists his registration status as inactive, however.
Smith said he took the alleged discovery to the city attorney’s office, which recommended reporting it to ISP. State police Capt. Ed Westbrook confirmed that he received the case and has opened a criminal investigation. Idaho code indicates practicing architecture without a license is a misdemeanor.
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman declined to comment on the issue because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.
Bott’s firm designed multiple commercial projects in Lewiston over the past several years, including building remodels for Happy Day Corp. restaurants like Zany Graze, Mystic Cafe and Southway Pizzeria. Smith said the city issued stop-work orders on two current Bott and Associates projects — one for Bentz Boats and one for Guy’s Outdoor Equipment — until their owners can secure the services of licensed architects. Architects generally charge 10-15 percent of the overall cost of a project.
Smith said he has informed municipal building departments around the region that may have worked with the firm of Bott’s apparent lack of a license.
Bott was the subject of an Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses disciplinary action in September 2009 for not fulfilling his continuing education requirements as prescribed in Idaho code. He agreed to pay a $250 administrative fine and $100 in costs to the Idaho Board of Architectural Examiners as part of a signed settlement in that matter, according to documents on the bureau’s website.
Section 3 of Title 54 of Idaho code lays out the reasons for regulating the profession.
“The practice of architecture in the state of Idaho is hereby declared to affect the public health, safety and welfare and to be subject to regulation and control in the public interest to protect the public from the unprofessional, improper, unauthorized and unqualified practice of architecture and from unprofessional conduct by persons licensed to practice architecture.”
