The Lewiston School Board adopted a resolution affirming the district’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at its Monday meeting.
The resolution was formed after the district released a plan last month that includes six action items that aim to address racism within its schools.
School Board President Brad Rice read the resolution before it was approved.
The resolution, in part, states the district is committed to “creating relevant and impactful curriculum and services that reflect the varied life experience of all of its students,” while embracing people of all races and ethnicities, sexual orientations and socioeconomic status.
It also states diversity, equity and inclusion are “essential to building positive and healthy school and classroom communities.”
As part of the resolution, the district stated it will work to continually promote diversity, equity and inclusion within its curriculum and programs at all levels within the district. It also stated the district will work with other agencies and groups to strengthen the three areas within the community.
The six action items were crafted by the cultural competency and inclusion working group, which formed after parents shared racial incidents their kids had experienced within the district’s schools.
In July, members of the “Know Better, Do Better” campaign asked the district to take on the plan to help marginalized populations within the school district.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson said the resolution will be posted within district buildings and online.
In other news:
The school board revised the 2020-21 calendar to add two additional student instruction days. Classes will now be held on Oct. 1 and Jan. 4 to make up for the loss of “student contact days” in August, after the school board decided to postpone the first day of the school year.
