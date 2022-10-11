Citing the benefits of budget-friendly public recreation, the Lewiston City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a Community Park master plan.
Monday’s action commits no new city money to the development of the park, which would cost about $95 million based on every amenity in the master plan being completed.
Located north of Warner Avenue near the Lewiston High School, Community Park already has parking areas, restrooms and a walking path.
A splash pad, large playground, multiple athletic fields and areas to hold events such as a farmers market, concerts and weddings are some of the features in the plan.
The plan was developed with feedback from the citizens and the site at Community Park is the only place where a number of features that have the support of residents could be placed, said Councilor Kassee Forsmann.
The park will help create a town where people want to stay here and raise their children, she said.
“In order to be a smart city that’s looking to the future, we need to have a plan and this is a good plan to go forward with,” Forsmann said.
Councilor Rick Tousley had a similar view. Decades earlier, the rivers provided entertainment accessible to almost everyone, he said.
Now people need boats to enjoy the river and many families don’t have the money to spend on that type of luxury, he said.
“It will be a park for everyone in our community who likes to get out because there’s so many different things to do,” he said.
The discussions that will identify how much city revenue will go to to the project and where it will come from will occur when elected officials develop the budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, 2023, said City of Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker.
During that process, elected officials can establish a schedule for projects to be complete and add or subtract features, he said.
But the plan approved Monday will make it possible for city employees to court potential donors, apply for grants and do other preliminary work, Barker said.
Council members said they anticipate lots of questions in the coming months about Community Park.
Forsmann asked Monday about a recreational vehicle park in the plan and the possibility of the city being in competition with the private sector.
The city found a high need for recreational vehicle parks and might contract its operations to the private sector through a lease or revenue-share agreement, Barker said.
The rules would be established to encourage it to be used for short-term recreational stays, he said.
While the bulk of the work on the park will occur in the future, some construction is happening now with carryover money from the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, Barker said.
An area that includes a place to play basketball and outdoor fitness equipment is being completed in upcoming months.