The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport is negotiating an incentive agreement with United Airlines for nonstop Denver service slated to start in October.
A draft contract is in legal review at United Airlines, said Airport Director Michael Isaacs on Friday in a response to a records request from the Lewiston Tribune for a copy of the agreement.
The proposed incentive agreement follows the announcement last month by the airport’s authority board that United will provide a daily flight to Denver beginning Oct. 5, scheduled to leave Lewiston at 6:15 a.m. Pacific and arrive in Denver at 9:05 a.m. Mountain. A return flight will leave Denver at 7:30 p.m. Mountain and arrive in Lewiston at 8:30 p.m. Pacific.
“Air service is vitally important to our economy and future way of life here,” said Airport Authority Board Chairman Gary Peters in a text Friday.
“We offered United an incentive to start service and they accepted,” he said. “We are waiting for the agreement.”
A telephone message and email left with United on Friday afternoon weren’t immediately returned.
The day the flights were announced, the Lewiston airport’s air service consultant, Gary Foss, managing partner of ArkStar Group, expressed enthusiasm for the flights. He stated that while there was no revenue guarantee signed for the flights, one could be forthcoming.
Lewiston presently has one nonstop destination, Salt Lake City, after Alaska Airlines’ subsidiary Horizon Air discontinued flights to Boise and Seattle in 2018.
When asked if the Denver flights are contingent upon the incentive agreement being finalized, Peters said, “Clearly United believes in Lewiston and the surrounding communities to provide a sound value proposition to them. They also trust us enough to begin selling the service with a formal agreement pending. We have no reason to believe that an agreement will not be signed before the flights launch.”
Peters went on to say, “Out of respect for United Airlines and a non-disclosure agreement, we are not at liberty to discuss details at this time.”
Once the agreement is finalized, it will be shared with the entire community, he said.
The owners of the airport — Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston — haven’t pledged any money or been approached by airport officials with dollar figures.
“I assume there was some kind of package because that’s usually what’s involved with attracting an airline,” said Nez Perce County Commission Chairman Doug Havens.
The possibility of an incentive package was mentioned in a joint budget meeting of the Nez Perce County Commission and the Lewiston City Council hours after the service was announced, said Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard.
