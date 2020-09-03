A $314,477 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will help the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport take a first step to remedy three potential hazards on its taxiways.
The money will pay for a study, setting the stage for the airport to potentially receive additional FAA funds for design and construction as early as next year, said Airport Director Mike Isaacs.
“Safety is always number one,” he said. “This project helps (us meet) that goal.”
No aircraft have been involved in accidents in Lewiston because of the issues. But the way a handful of the taxiways are configured has been shown to be troublesome based on incidents at other airports, Isaacs said.
“After a few people have accidents, (the FAA) studies it (to) determine (if) there’s some change that needs to be made to keep it from happening again,” he said.
Two of Lewiston’s taxiways that lead to the airport’s main runway used by commercial passenger flights intersect with the airport’s shorter secondary runway where cargo planes and private aircraft take off and land.
Pilots heading toward the main runway could potentially collide with another plane they don’t spot on the secondary runway, or use it to take off when they’re not authorized to do so, Isaacs said.
Another taxiway goes straight from the area near the terminal to the secondary runway without a turn.
The FAA has found that a turn helps prevent pilots from unintentionally entering a runway before they are ready or have clearance.
“They’re preparing for the flight,” he said. “Sometimes they end up in places where they shouldn’t be before they look up.”
Lewiston’s transportation hub wasn’t the only facility to receive this type of money in recent months. The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport got $1 million at the end of May from the FAA to design its terminal.
The terminal could be ready in as early as three years depending on the grants and other money the airport receives for it.
