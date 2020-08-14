The board for the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport showed a willingness Thursday to reprioritize its capital budget, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the changes would actually reduce the amount it is requesting from the city of Lewiston.
City officials had asked the board to reduce the capital request after suffering sticker shock over the airport’s $450,000 request in its fiscal year 2021 budget proposal. And while board members tentatively removed some of those items from their wish list, they proposed shifting the money toward beefing up a $500,000 line item for building taxiways and utilities on the airport’s south side to pave the way for future hangar development.
“So it looks like $400,000 to $450,000 is still the ask,” city Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh said after the airport board’s work session.
The city and Nez Perce County, which jointly own the airport, have also earmarked $100,000 each to renovate the airport’s second floor into overflow space for commercial airline passengers. City Manager Alan Nygaard told the board that given the implications for greater social distancing, the city could use some of its potential $1.2 million in federal coronavirus reimbursement funding for that project. That would free $100,000 from the city’s general fund for some of the other capital requests, such as new vehicles.
“It allows us to provide another $100,000 to the airport without going to the taxpayers for that,” Nygaard said.
Airport board member Chris Hayes also had serious reservations about a recently added $125,000 line item to fulfill a U.S. Transportation Security Administration request to reconfigure the terminal security area to allow more distancing between its employees and travelers. Hayes pointed out that the area already went through a remodel a few years ago, and the terminal could be up for replacement sometime in the future.
Airport Manager Michael Isaacs agreed that the money could be put to better use.
“We don’t want to throw a lot of money into a building if we plan on it going away,” he said.
But board member Katie Seekins pointed out that not doing a project that would aid social distancing could make it harder to use coronavirus relief funding. Marsh agreed, noting that the relief funding is one of the more solid revenue sources the city can tap. He said the city instead would like to see the airport move other capital items, like equipment and signage, into a future budget.
The airport is already asking to use $209,000 of the relief funding in the 2020 budget and $249,000 in this year’s budget to replace revenues lost when commercial travel plummeted because of the pandemic, and from when Horizon Air left the airport in 2018.
Isaacs said the highest priorities in the capital budget proposal are $200,000 for marketing toward potential new air carriers and replacing lost landing fees; the $500,000 split between the city and county for the south side hangar infrastructure; $150,000 to repair a critical security gate; $228,000 for three new vehicles; and $80,000 for a new electronic advertising sign.
Isaacs said the airport could probably limp along another year with its existing vehicles, and board members said they would be comfortable removing $50,000 for a new entryway rock wall and sign, $120,000 for a new tractor, and $25,000 for a utility loader from the capital budget. But some suggested shifting the money to the south side project, rather than simply reducing the amounts requested from the city and county.
The city had penciled in a $200,000 allocation to the airport in its fiscal year 2021 budget proposal, but officials were surprised by the $450,000 request. That came after the city funded a $350,000 request last year that was approximately 30 percent higher than the year before, Marsh said. This year’s request is about 16 percent higher than last year.
Airport staff will make the proposed revisions to the budget for consideration at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, where it could approve a formal budget proposal for publication. Once that step is taken, the board must hold a public hearing before it can consider final adoption of the budget.
