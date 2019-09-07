The Transportation Security Administration found a .22-caliber pistol in a woman’s luggage Wednesday at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The unidentified woman was traveling to Salt Lake City, according to a TSA news release. TSA agents observed the pistol in the woman’s carry-on luggage. It was identified as a Beretta 21A Bobcat pistol, and it was loaded with seven rounds. The weapon was confiscated and the woman was interviewed.
The incident has been referred to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any potential charges. The woman has not been charged with anything related to the incident.
The news release reported 17 firearms have been discovered at Idaho airports this year. This is the first firearm discovered at the Lewiston airport this year.
The TSA has the authority to level a civil penalty of as much as $10,000 against travelers who try to bring a firearm through security. Firearms are allowed on flights as long as they are unloaded and safely locked in hard-sided cases and checked as baggage.