The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board will meet at 10 a.m. today at the airport operations building, at 3632 Stearman St., in Lewiston.
The board had previously planned to discuss its budget for the coming fiscal year Tuesday, but that meeting was postponed because the board’s attorney had a last-minute conflict.
The joint powers agreement crafted by the owners of the airport, the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County, governs the board. The agreement requires an attorney present when the board meets.
Other topics on today’s agenda are proposals for south hangar grading, a review of a remodel design for the second floor of the airport terminal and an executive session to discuss pending litigation.