A Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional airport staff member, instead of a city of Lewiston firefighter, would be the first on the scene if a commercial passenger aircraft crashes under a plan being considered by the board that oversees the facility.
The authority board discussed the idea at a recent meeting as a way to cut costs.
“We’re all working toward the goal of being self-sufficient someday,” authority board Chairman Gary Peters said.
The board is scheduled to make a decision on the concept at its meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the airport administration building at 3632 Stearman St. in Lewiston.
Right now, the airport pays the city of Lewiston $119,000 a year to have a firefighter staff a truck 15 minutes before and 15 minutes after every flight with 30 passengers or more, something required by the Federal Aviation Administration. One of their responsibilities is to be on the scene a minute and 10 seconds after a plane crash to keep flames away from an aircraft’s exits so passengers and crew can leave or be rescued.
If the airport takes over the service, it estimates it would spend about $144,000 on start-up costs such as employee training and equipment, Airport Director Michael Isaacs said.
After that, annual costs are predicted to be $57,000 a year, Isaacs said.
If the change happens, Lewiston firefighters would continue to work closely with the airport staff in emergencies, Peters said.
Additional Lewiston firefighters, for example, would arrive within minutes of any plane crash and treat injured patients.
“It makes a lot of sense to me,” board member Laurie Wilson said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.