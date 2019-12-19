Security cameras are being introduced at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The authority board overseeing the airport Wednesday approved spending $64,787 for the purchase and installation of the equipment by the Computer Doctors in Lewiston.
The 40 cameras will monitor and record activity at the airport’s terminal, ramps, gates, doors and parking lot.
The absence of the basic security measure was one of the first deficiencies interim airport Manager Clarence W. “Bill” McKown Jr. noticed when he arrived in March, and he has been working to correct it ever since.
“We’re serious about being a safe airport,” said Board Chairman Gary Peters.
The decision happened at a meeting where the board also extended McKown’s contract to March 19. The board anticipates this will be the last renewal of the agreement.
The plan is to hire a permanent manager from a pool of 38 applicants on Jan. 10, and have overlap between that individual and McKown.
McKown earns $10,000 a month, plus a $3,500 monthly stipend for living expenses.
In other business the board:
Accepted a $30,000 grant from the Idaho Transportation Department to help pay for a pickup truck that will be outfitted with a plow to assist with snow removal.
Introduced its new attorney, Thad O’Sullivan, a Spokane attorney who works for the same firm that represents the Spokane International Airport.
The board hired O’Sullivan at its last meeting. Danny Radakovich previously provided the board legal advice, but he had done so only on a temporary basis and is nearing retirement.
