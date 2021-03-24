Public health officials in the region announced two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, one each in Lewis and Garfield counties.
The Lewis County death was a woman in her 70s, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. It is Lewis County’s eighth virus death of the pandemic.
Garfield County announced its fifth virus death; no details about the person were made available.
The eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington has registered a total of 178 virus deaths over the last year.
Also on Tuesday, north central Idaho added 19 cases, with nine in Latah County, seven in Nez Perce County, two in Clearwater County and one in Idaho County.
In Washington, Whitman County added three cases, bringing its total to 3,737. Asotin County added one case for a total of 1,350 and a 14-day count of new cases at 24. Garfield County added three cases for 121 total.