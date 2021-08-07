North central Idaho had its 116th death from COVID-19 reported Friday, with a woman in her 80s dying of the viral illness.
Statistics updated on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website showed the woman’s death. She lived in Lewis County. No other details were provided.
The health department also reported 47 new cases Friday, with 23 in Nez Perce County, nine apiece in Idaho and Latah counties, five in Clearwater County and one in Lewis County.
With Friday’s figures added in, the five-county region added 257 cases over the last week. For the sake of comparison, there were just 22 cases reported during the week of July 5-9.
In southeastern Washington, Whitman and Asotin counties added eight cases apiece. Asotin County’s 14-day case count is 94, there are four current hospitalizations and there have been 29 breakthrough cases since July 1, according to Brady Woodbury, administrator of Asotin County Public Health.