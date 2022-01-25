NEZPERCE — The Lewis County commissioners are anxiously awaiting word from the county’s insurance carrier about the fate of the collapsed livestock fair building so that demolition of the wreckage can begin.
The worry, the commissioners said Monday, is that a small segment of the 67-year old tin building is still standing and if a wind comes along it could push that over. The building sits only half a block off the city’s main street, making the site a public safety hazard.
“We’re wanting to get started to tear it down,” Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said. An engineering company from Spokane visited the site Friday to assess the damage on behalf of the county’s insurance company, Idaho Counties Risk Management Program. Once those reports are analyzed the company can let the county know the cost of reimbursement. Right now, the commissioners said, they have no idea how much it would cost to replace the fallen building or when work could begin on it. There’s a likely chance, they agreed, that a new building would not be in place before this year’s annual county fair in September.
The 80-by-120-foot metal building collapsed under a heavy snowfall Jan. 6. It was the main fair livestock building and housed show arenas and livestock pens. Just last year, all of the old wooden swine, goat and sheep pens had been replaced with new metal pens and concrete. Commissioner Justin McLeod said it appears most of those metal pens will be salvageable. A new speaker system inside the building also was removed.
The county fair board will be the group that makes a final decision about the building’s future but there has been much discussion in the community about creating a new building that could be used for expanded purposes. Those ideas will have to be on hold until the financial situation is sifted out but the commissioners said if the insurance reimbursement does not meet all the county’s needs they may seek grants to help pay for the extras.
Floating a tax hike to help pay for the building is not a likely option, the commissioners said.
“That would be, for me, the last resort,” Johnson said. Commissioner Mike Ponozzo added: “The very, very last (resort).”
