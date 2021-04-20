The Lewis County commissioners are in a “wait and see” mode regarding a possible $744,000 windfall from the federal government under the COVID-19-related American Rescue Plan.
Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said the county has, so far, received no guidance on how that money is to be spent. Although Lewis County’s expected share would be a boon to help with infrastructure repairs or other upgrades, “it’s up in the air, so we’re keeping it on the forefront and generating ideas,” Johnson said. “The money is supposed to be coming but we don’t know. And if you don’t spend it according to guidelines, they can make you pay it back. That’s why we’re not doing anything until we know what the guidelines are.”
The American Rescue Plan allows businesses, including cities and counties that have seen their revenues decline because of the pandemic, to offset their current payroll tax liabilities.
The program follows the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 that supported small businesses and local governments during the early months of the pandemic. Lewis County received $470,000 from that disbursement that was used to expand the county’s broadband system and upgrade the ventilation systems in the jail and courtrooms.
Although another check from the federal government would be a big assist to a county that normally operates on about a $3 million annual budget, Johnson said the money is not going to be figured into the annual budget for next year.
“That’s a separate line item and we won’t put it into our budget because it’s a one-time deal,” Johnson said. “And we don’t know if it will go through. And now we’re starting the beginning of the budget process for the next year, and so until the legislators in Boise complete their work, we won’t know revenues. There’s so many unknowns.”
