NEZPERCE — Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis said Thursday investigators are continuing to wait on test results and other information before making further statements about a shooting in Nezperce last Friday.
Davis said he could not say when that information will be available to the public. Officials identified the shooting victim as Damien S. Giles, 40, of Nezperce.
According to an earlier news release, the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of Second Street in Nezperce at about 9:40 p.m. last Friday. The shooting left one person dead. Giles’ identity was released after family members had been notified.
Davis said he could not comment on whether a suspect has been identified but officials said earlier that there is no ongoing threat to the community related to this incident.