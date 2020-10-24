Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
NEZPERCE — Lewis County Elections Director Karen Long said that voting in the county is underway with 926 voters requesting absentee ballots so far. This represents 42 percent of the 2,245 registered voters in the county.
In past years, roughly 30 people have voted absentee, so this is a huge increase. In the May election, 1,100 people voted absentee. Long began her job as elections director in November 2019.
She wants to remind people that ballots must be received by (not just postmarked by) Nov. 3.
“We have a drop box available in front of the courthouse. People can deposit completed ballots sealed in both envelopes,” Long said.
The drop box is available at the Lewis County Courthouse (510 Oak St. in Nezperce) during office hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
People can also vote absentee, in person, at the Lewis County Courthouse through Friday, Oct. 30, during regular office hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. A few people have used this option so far. This involves the voter filling out the absentee request form and voting at the courthouse, turning in their sealed voted ballot.
“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback that people want to vote in person,” Long said. “We are working to provide safe voting locations.”
Three of the eight precincts, totaling 109 voters, are mail-in precincts, with the other five providing in-person Election Day voting.
The Kamiah polling place has changed for this election to provide a larger building to allow for social distancing, according to Long. The new location is the American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., across the street from the emergency services building, which has been used in the past. Signing out front will direct people to the Legion Hall.
Lewis County requested COVID-19 elections grant money to purchase PPE including plexiglass shields to place in front of poll workers. Long recommends people wear masks to the polling places when voting, but they are not required.
The county election will provide a mask to anyone who wants one at all polling places. Additional sanitizing of high-touch surfaces is planned. The additional protective equipment “allows us to safeguard our poll workers and our voters. It protects everyone that way,” she said.
On Election Day, two elections staff will drive any completed ballots that arrive at the courthouse by mail or drop box to the appropriate polling place to be counted with that precinct. Teams of four people will count ballots at each precinct, according to Long, with the three mail-in precincts counted at the courthouse.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Crews remove 150 burned cars from Malden
MALDEN — Junk cars removal in Malden is on a roll with about half of them gone.
The collaborated efforts are cleaning up the area following the Labor Day fire. There is still a lot to do, but there has been quite a bit of effort in clearing away the junk metal, according to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers.
“The community’s really worked hard to get those cleaned up,” he said.
The sheriff’s office performed a slew of VIN inspections after the fire to begin the paperwork to have vehicles declared junk.
Myers estimated 150 cars have already been moved and are along the trail to recycling. He said the junked vehicles are being stacked in a certain area in town and are hauled by recyclers from there.
The sheriff reported a lot of cleanup is done but there are not a lot of structures left. Many are just foundations to be torn out before work can start on a new house.
People who had insurance have an advantage in the cleanup, he said, as they are able to hire people to have the work done. Officials are working with the uninsured to access resources to help in the cleanup process.
As for the junk vehicles, Myers hopes to have 75-80 percent of cars gone before the first hard frost. Not all old vehicles will be removed as there are still some people choosing to hang on to vehicles that went through the fire.
— Jana Mathia, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday