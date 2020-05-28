Lewis County prepares for budget cuts

Even though Lewis County is one of only 10 counties in Idaho that has so far dodged any confirmed coronavirus cases, the effect of the pandemic is expected to hit the county’s budget hard.
Greg Johnson, chairman of the county board of commissioners, said department heads have all been asked to scrutinize their budgets carefully for ways to trim expenses in the next fiscal year. Commissioners will be working on their annual budgets in the next couple of months and are expected to approve them by the first of September. Johnson said Lewis County’s annual $3.3 million budget will no doubt be less in 2021.
“Our sales tax revenue is down and we’re waiting on figures,” to see just how much that will be, Johnson said Wednesday. “We’re asking all department heads to carefully look at their budget and if there’s anywhere to reduce the budget, please do so. ... We realize that folks have been laid off, their income is down and the last thing they want to hear from the county is property taxes are going up. We’re trying to avoid that if there’s any way possible.”
One major source of revenue in the sheriff’s office, Johnson said, comes from housing inmates from the state and other counties. But because of the virus, no outside inmates have been allowed in the county jail for the past few months.
New construction brings in some dollars for the largely agricultural county, but that has also been down, although Johnson said he does not know whether that is entirely because of the coronavirus.
“It is a worry when you deal with a tight budget anyway. And now that we’re going to have a loss of revenue, that makes it even tighter,” Johnson said. “But we have to do what we can do.”
There have been no layoffs of county employees and Tuesday the commissioners agreed to drop previous requirements that people coming into the courthouse have their temperatures taken and wear masks. Johnson said people seem to be respectful of social distancing anyway and the commissioners decided it was no longer necessary to take those precautionary steps.
Johnson said he is thankful Lewis County has maintained a clean slate so far, even though people are traveling in and out of the county. Both U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 12 intersect Lewis County.
“I haven’t talked to the motel owners to see if we’ve had folks out of the area staying at motels, but there still seems to be quite a bit of traffic on the highway,” Johnson said. “We just hope for the best.”
