High fuel prices, rising labor costs and the overuse of county dumpsters are prompting the Lewis County commissioners to propose a 20% fee increase for solid waste in next year’s budget.
A public hearing will be held Sept. 6 to discuss the proposal, along with an additional hearing to adopt the county’s proposed new fiscal year budget.
Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said Monday that Lewis County is facing the same circumstances as Idaho County, whose commissioners announced last week they will hold a public hearing Aug. 23 on a proposed 25% fee increase in solid waste.
“What’s happened is, we had a small reserve in our solid waste budget but for the last couple of years that reserve has dwindled down to nothing and now we’re going into the red,” Johnson said.
“With diesel fuel prices rising the way they have, we’ve just been falling too far behind. And it’s getting more expensive to haul solid waste to (landfills in) Payette or Missoula.”
Lewis County contracts with Simmons Sanitation in Kamiah for solid waste disposal in the valley region and Walco Inc., of Grangeville, for communities on the Camas Prairie.
Because not all landfills can handle everything, regular garbage goes to one place; metals, such as washing machines, refrigerators and dryers go somewhere else; and tires have to be hauled to another separate location. That adds to the expense, as well as costing the county extra for any tonnage that exceeds the contracted amount.
“This solid waste has been an ongoing issue ever since I’ve been on the commission,” Johnson said.
One of the problem areas is the Cold Springs dumpster off U.S. Highway 95 between Winchester and Craigmont. Because the dumpster is located so close to the highway, Johnson said, it gets high usage, even from people who are not Lewis County residents.
“We’re trying to find a solution, but we’ve yet to find one,” he said. “The one that I see most often is on (Idaho State) Highway 64 outside of Kamiah going to Nezperce. There’s days when I go up to Nezperce on Monday for a meeting and it’s just overflowing.”
The solid waste contractors have to make extra trips then to empty the garbage and that also costs the county above and beyond the contracted rate.
“And this fuel issue right now, we’ve heard from both Simmons and Walco that the fuel is just killing them,” Johnson said. “And to compete they’ve had to increase wages. And so all these things add up. And we try not to charge so much so we have this huge reserve — that’s not right. We try to stay as close to our actual costs as we can. But our small reserve is being depleted and we’re going into the red right now.
“I hope (county residents) understand, we’re just doing what we have to do to maintain.”
Johnson said the county is also facing problems getting law enforcement patrol cars replaced. Two or three of the vehicles now in service are getting high mileage and because of supply chain backorders the county has not been able to rotate them out of service. He said the county is hopeful to receive at least one of the newly ordered vehicles by September.