Two newcomers were the top vote-getters in Kamiah’s five-person city council race, and another newcomer bumped out a longtime incumbent for a seat on the Craigmont City Council.
Two seats were up for grabs on the Kamiah City Council. Newcomer Genese M. Simler, with 132 votes or 29.4 percent, and Stephen Rowe, with 107 votes or 23.8 percent, will fill those positions. They were followed by Robert West, the only incumbent in the race, with 104 votes or 23.2 percent; Henry Bailey with 86 votes, or 19 percent; and Tonya Boyer with 19 votes or 4 percent.
Craigmont had two seats available on the city council, to be filled by newcomer Curt Ralstin, with 77 votes, or 36.1 percent, and incumbent and fire chief Richard Samsel, who got 54 votes or 25.3 percent. Incumbent Keith Hall received 48 votes, or 22.5 percent, and write-in candidate Josette Nebeker got 34 votes, or 15.9 percent.
In the Winchester mayor’s race, incumbent Miriam Youngren received 87 votes, or 87 percent, while challenger Patricia Fjerstad got 13 votes, or 13 percent.