The annual Lewis County fair will be held at the Idaho County fairgrounds this year because the fair building that collapsed in January has not been replaced.
Lewis County Commission Chairperson Greg Johnson said Tuesday the county was warned it was unlikely the demolished fair building could be replaced in time for the county fair, scheduled this year from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.
“Everybody told us from the beginning we’d never get the fair building built by fair time because of supply chain issues and contractors (are) busy, etc.,” Johnson said.
The 80-foot by 120-foot metal building collapsed under a heavy snowfall Jan. 6. It was the main fair livestock building and housed show arenas and livestock pens. Just last year, all of the old wooden swine, goat and sheep pens had been replaced with new metal pens and concrete. Johnson said whatever parts of the livestock pens are salvageable will be saved for future use.
Lewis County Commissioner Justin McLeod, who is in charge of the fair building project, was farming Tuesday and not immediately available for comment. Michelle Koepl, administrator of the Lewis County fair, said an agreement has been made with Idaho County to rent the fairgrounds in Cottonwood for the Lewis County fair this year.
Final plans for the event are still being finalized, Koepl said, and she acknowledged that moving the fair to a different location “will be a challenge.”
She said updates on the fair will be posted on the county’s website at lewiscountyid.us.
Johnson said the total cost of replacing the fair building hasn’t yet been decided by the county’s insurer, Idaho Counties Risk Management Program.
“Some bids have been received and passed on (to) the insurance carrier for a final decision, but I don’t know the amount,” Johnson said.