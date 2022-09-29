COTTONWOOD — The first Lewis County Fair held after the collapse of the main livestock barn in January gets underway today at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.
The 80-foot by 120-foot metal building in Nezperce that was the main showing arena for 4-H and FFA livestock contests collapsed Jan. 6 under a heavy snowfall. Last year, all of the old wooden swine, goat and sheep pens had been replaced with new metal pens and concrete. Some of those pens that were salvageable after the collapse have been recovered and will be used in whatever structure replaces the destroyed building, officials have said.
The county has been working to replace the fair building but accommodations could not be made in time for this year’s fair. Commissioner Justin McLeod said earlier the county had decided to rent the Idaho County fairgrounds for this year’s event.
Activities start today with livestock weigh-ins and exhibit entries. A 4-H dog show will be held at 7 p.m. at the Agee Building.
Friday kicks off at 8 a.m. with fitting and showing contests for cats, rabbits, pocket pets and poultry. Open class judging will be held starting at 9 a.m. at the Riener Building. Specialty goat fitting, showing and quality judging starts at 11 a.m. followed by swine fitting and showing contests. Beef fitting and showing begins at 1:30 p.m. and the small and large animal round robin events start at 4 p.m.
The 4-H style revue starts at 6 p.m. and the 4-H livestock judging contest will be held at the Agee Building at 7 p.m.
Livestock contests continue Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. followed by the fair parade on Main Street in Cottonwood at 1 p.m. The 4-H and FFA livestock auction commences at 5 p.m. and a barn dance will be held in the Agee Building from 9-11 p.m.