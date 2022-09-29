COTTONWOOD — The first Lewis County Fair held after the collapse of the main livestock barn in January gets underway today at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.

The 80-foot by 120-foot metal building in Nezperce that was the main showing arena for 4-H and FFA livestock contests collapsed Jan. 6 under a heavy snowfall. Last year, all of the old wooden swine, goat and sheep pens had been replaced with new metal pens and concrete. Some of those pens that were salvageable after the collapse have been recovered and will be used in whatever structure replaces the destroyed building, officials have said.

