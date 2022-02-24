NEZPERCE — The Lewis County Fair building is scheduled for demolition after it collapsed in early January under a load of heavy, wet snow, Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said Tuesday.
“They hope to have it, by May 1, completely torn down and removed,” Johnson said. “About 60% of the (floor area) was cement and the rest was dirt. They’ll have to remove that and they’ve found a place to dispose of that.”
The 80-foot-by-120-foot metal building collapsed under a heavy snowfall Jan. 6. It was the main fair livestock building and housed show arenas and livestock pens. Just last year, all of the old wooden swine, goat and sheep pens had been replaced with new metal pens and concrete. Johnson said whatever of the livestock pens are salvageable will be saved for future use.
Andrew’s Demolition and Salvage, a local company, is the contractor in charge of the demolition. It is expected to cost about $47,000.
Beyond removal of the wreckage, no further plans have been finalized, Johnson said. The county is continuing to work with the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program to determine the dollar value of replacing the building, and once that is done the county will begin to advertise for a builder.
“I’ve been told that metal is way hard to find right now,” Johnson said. “So that’s why we need to reach out to contractors and push to get this done as soon as possible.”
He said the earliest the county may expect to have a replacement building would be in September or October, which likely would mean this year’s fair — traditionally held the last weekend of September — would have to find another venue.
“I’m being real optimistic, but realistic,” Johnson said. “We may have to make other arrangements for the fair. The fair board has been meeting and asking for public input and trying to find out what works best for the 4-H and FFA kids, families and the community.
“So we’re at the mercy of the contractor. I’m very thankful that we’ve got a contractor that can get in there and get started.”
