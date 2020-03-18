NEZPERCE — The Lewis County driver’s license office will be closed until April 7, according to a news release Tuesday from Sheriff Jason Davis.
The county assessor’s office also will be closed for the same period to walk-in customers. People needing assistance for driver’s licenses are encouraged to contact the Idaho Transportation Department’s Motor Vehicles Division online at itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/, by mail, or by phone at (208) 334-8736.
All jail visitations have been halted at this time, Davis said, and the sheriff’s office will be limiting public access to the main lobby. Citizens may contact the dispatch center at (208) 937-2447.
All of these services, suspended because of concern about COVID-19, will be reevaluated April 7.