NEZPERCE — Lewis County officials are continuing to investigate a shooting death that took place May 13 and have declined to release more information about it.
In an email to the Lewiston Tribune on Thursday, Lewis County Prosecutor Zachary Pall said the investigation into the shooting death of Damien S. Giles, 40, of Nezperce “may take a substantial amount of time, including for a formal determination of cause of death.”
Pall said because the investigation is ongoing, he has advised law enforcement not to comment on it.
According to an earlier news release, the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at a residence on the 600 block of Second Street in Nezperce at about 9:40 p.m. May 13. The shooting left one person dead. Giles’ identity was released after family members had been notified.
Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis said he could not comment on whether a suspect has been identified but officials said earlier that there is no ongoing threat to the community related to this incident.