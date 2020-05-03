Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
NEZPERCE — The Lewis County Courthouse will institute a soft opening Monday. The front door will remain locked and people will need to call for an appointment.
When entering the courthouse, people’s temperature will be taken and masks will be required. Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said the requirements will be evaluated weekly.
“We’re trying to get somewhat back to normal,” Johnson said. “We’re taking a very cautious approach.”
He said the courthouse has been opened on an appointment basis for people who needed to conduct business. The protocol is following CDC guidelines, Johnson said.
County employees have their temperatures tested when they arrive at the courthouse. Anyone with a temperature of more than 100 degrees is asked to go home.
“We just didn’t want to take a chance and have it go through the courthouse,” Johnson said. “We’ve been very fortunate not to have a case in Lewis County and we don’t want one. People are doing a great job with social distancing and trying to do their part to make sure it doesn’t spread.”
People can schedule an appointment by calling (208) 937-2661 for the clerk’s office, (208) 937-2261 for the assessor’s office, (208) 937-2271 for the prosecutor’s office and (208) 937-2341 for the treasurer’s office. The sheriff’s office will also have a soft opening. Appointments can be made by calling (208) 937-2447. Appointments will be made in 15-minute intervals.
— Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Two to interview for Kamiah superintendent
KAMIAH — Following the registration of Kamiah Joint School District 304 Superintendent Steve Higgins earlier this month, the Kamiah board of trustees announced last week it will soon interview candidates for the position.
Karl Coghill and Ben Merrill were scheduled to interview for the position in executive session, per Idaho Code, on Friday. A third applicant withdrew his application.
Coghill is currently the superintendent in the Long Creek School District in Long Creek, Ore. During his tenure there, he has also served as a principal, teacher and athletic director. Before this, he served as an extended resource room teacher in the Caldwell School District. He retired from the National Guard after 20 years of military service. He received a bachelor’s degree in social science education; master’s degree in education; and an education specialist certificate, all from Northwest Nazarene University. He holds an Idaho superintendent certificate.
Merrill currently serves as an online principal for the Idaho Digital Learning Academy. Prior to that position, he served as the high school principal in the Middleton School District, principal and director of instructional technology in the Baker School District, principal in the Mount Angel School District, and superintendent/7-12 principal in the Notus School District, among other positions in Idaho. He received a bachelor’s degree in history/secondary education from Boise State University; master’s degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University; education specialist certificate from Capella University; and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and management from Capella University. He holds an Idaho superintendent certificate.
— Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday