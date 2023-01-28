The recent death of a Lewis County girl who was between the ages of 5 and 12 was linked to COVID-19, according to information provided Friday by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
No other details about the girl were announced.
The girl is the youngest person in the five-county region of north central Idaho to have their death linked to COVID-19 since the virus first appeared in the region in March 2020, according to statistics on the public health website.
Mike Larson, a public health nurse, said the health department was only informed that the girl’s death certificate shows her death was either caused by or linked to COVID-19. She could have potentially had other underlying health conditions, Larson said.
“We don’t know if (COVID-19) is a primary or contributing factor,” Larson said.
The five-county region of north central Idaho has seen 339 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. Of those, 294 have been among people 60 or older. The Lewis County girl is only the second person younger than the age of 30 to have COVID-19 listed on their death certificate.
“This is incredibly unfortunate and tragic, but it’s also a reminder that COVID is still out there in our community and we need to continue doing the right things to protect ourselves and loved ones from it,” Larson said.
A virus death also was reported in Whitman County this week, according to statistics posted on the Washington State Department of Health website. No details about the person who died were reported.
The death was the 99th in Whitman County, and the first since mid-October.
The eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington added 91 new infections over the last seven days.
Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.
