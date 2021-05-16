The Lewis-Clark Valley Astrologers will begin monthly meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Spiritual Center, 2707 27th St., in the Clarkton Heights.
The group features three master astrologers from the area, including William Schreib, an author of two books. Schreib also was a monthly columnist for 23 years, for the maga-zine Dell Horoscope.
The group aims to teach insights into the practice and pass it on to those who are interested.
There is no cost to attend; the meetings will run about 90 minutes.