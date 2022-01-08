Lewis-Clark State College received approval from the Idaho State Board of Education to change its radio station, KLCZ, to a webcast format.
The board approval from a special board meeting Thursday means the station will be streamed online at LCSC’s website rather than being on air at 88.9 FM. LCSC will give up its broadcast license and frequency for the radio station. The change is expected to take place in the next few weeks.
Tate Smith, director of First Year Experience at LCSC, said the switch was also to fit the changes in the industry and other colleges who are moving to webcast radio stations.
“Really it won’t change anything at all,” he said. “It’s the same great educational opportunity for students.”
The change will also be cost-effective because it will require less maintenance, personnel, equipment and royalties. Equipment will also be easier to repair. Smith said that finding engineers to fix the older models of their equipment is becoming more difficult.
The loss of the 88.9 frequency also means the station will be rebranded.
“While the name might change, the format, content and student opportunities will still be there,” Smith said. “We’re soliciting input from students on what they think sounds like a fun brand.”
The station will also look into expanding services like offering more opportunities for podcasts or making musical recording space available on campus.
“Continuing to provide some creative outlets for students — that’s what it’s really all about,” Smith said.
KLCZ is a student-operated and student-managed radio station that began operations in 2006. Smith has been involved with KLCZ since interest began for a student radio station in 2000 when Smith was a student. When LCSC was looking for a radio frequency, they could either apply for a license or find an existing one. Lewiston High School had a station, KLHS, that it wasn’t using, so LCSC took it over, according to Smith.
Over the years, Smith has been involved in advising roles, although he has recently stepped aside from that position.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.