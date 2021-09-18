Lewis-Clark State College was named the third-best public college in the West, according to U.S. News & World Report’s latest college rankings.
LCSC also ranked 21st overall and eighth for best value among 102 regional colleges in the West, according to the annual rankings.
“This is just one more affirmation of what we know to be true: L-C State is accessible, affordable and a high-quality education value,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton in a news release.
The U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on a number of criteria, including graduation and retention rates, academic reputation, faculty resources, student selectivity and alumni giving rates.
LCSC also was ranked 31st in a new category this year, social mobility. The category looks at how well a college does in serving economically disadvantaged students, as well as the graduation rate for students receiving Pell Grants.