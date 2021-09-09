Lewis-Clark State College recently was named the most affordable public four-year college or university in Idaho by University Headquarters, an online resource to help students with higher education.
The rankings had LCSC as second overall, behind BYU-Idaho, a private, faith-based university located in Rexburg.
The college also ranked in the top 100 nationally in nine “most affordable program categories,” including 10th in paralegal, 47th in early childhood education, 57th in nursing, 78th in both accounting and psychology, 80th in business management, 82nd in computer science, 85th in RN to BSN, and 93rd in business. In all of these categories, LCSC ranked in the top 15 percent in the nation.
The school also was commended for providing individualized attention to each student with a student-to-faculty ratio of 12-to-1.